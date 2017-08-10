Westlock and St. Albert RCMP investigate impersonation of peace officer



Westlock, Alberta – Westlock RCMP has charged a St. Albert man with two counts of impersonation of a peace officer while the St. Albert RCMP Detachment continues to investigate the same man for related offences.

On Thursday, July 27, 2017, the Westlock RCMP Detachment received a report from the driver of a vehicle which had been involved in an alleged “traffic stop” conducted by a man who presented himself as a police officer.

The complainant told police that they had been followed by a light-coloured sport utility vehicle (SUV) from Westlock which activated red and blue lights as the two vehicles neared Fawcett, Alberta. The complainant pulled over to the side of the road, as did the SUV.









A man got out of the SUV and presented himself as a police officer advising the complainant he had pulled them over for an alleged traffic violation and requested to see their driver’s license, vehicle registration and insurance.

The man was described as being Caucasian, with short dark hair, wearing dark blue clothing and a hat. The documentation was returned to the complainant, who was then asked to have their thumb “scanned” by a device presented by the man in question. Afterward, the complainant was allowed to leave.

A second complaint was received by Westlock RCMP on Saturday, July 29, wherein a truck and trailer had been pulled over by a SUV similar in appearance to the one described in the incident reported to the detachment two days previously. Again, it involved a lone man driving a light-coloured SUV who conducted a similar “traffic stop” with the driver of the truck near Fawcett, Alberta.

In both cases, the complainants were unharmed.

The investigation of these two occurrences has resulted in 36-year-old St. Albert resident, Mark Andrew Capowski*, being charged with two counts of personating a peace officer. He is to appear in provincial court in Westlock on Wednesday, August 23, 2017.

Members of the St. Albert RCMP Detachment assisted Westlock RCMP in their investigation by executing a search warrant at Mr. Capowski’s residence in St. Albert which resulted in the seizure of evidence which has prompted continued investigation by the St. Albert RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS).









Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a grey 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, with black push-bars on the front bumper, tinted windows, and black rims, bearing Alberta license plate, BWL 2384.

It is believed that this vehicle may have been involved in the two incidents investigated by Westlock RCMP and may be connected to additional information gathered by investigators at the St. Albert RCMP Detachment who are conducting an ongoing investigation of their own.

Anyone who may have information relating to the whereabouts of the vehicle of interest or who may have had an experience similar to those described above is asked to call the St. Albert RCMP Detachment. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.