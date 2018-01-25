Ukrainian Village celebrates the Feast of Jordan

The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village was open for the day Friday January 19th to celebrate the end of the Christmas season with the Feast of Jordan which commemorates the baptism of Christ in the river Jordan.

Services were held on site at St Nicholas Russo-Greek Orthodox Church, St Nicholas Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and St Vladamirs Ukrainian Greek Orthodox Church.

A procession was then led to the Ice Cross where a blessing took place.

It is the custom in some regions of the Ukraine and Alberta, to bless water – a river, lake or well – in a ceremony that took place by a large ice cross, cut from the frozen surface of a lake or stream.

After the parishioners took the water back to their home where the father of the family sprinkled it on his family, livestock and buildings with a prayer so …

FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 24/18 LEADER

Save