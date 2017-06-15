Two Hills RCMP issue warrant after vehicle stop injures officer

Two Hills County, Alberta – On June 11, 2017 approximately 7:30 p.m., Two Hills RCMP responded to a call of a stolen motor home in the area east of Two Hills.

The motorhome was located and a traffic stop was initiated on Highway 45. A female driver with a male occupant were inside and pulled over but then sped away dragging the officer for several metres. The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at hospital and released.



Road blocks in the surrounding area were initiated with the assistance of members from the Vegreville, St. Paul and Elk Point RCMP Detachments and Police Dog Services (PDS) but the suspects were not located.

A short time later police recovered the motorhome that was stolen from Edmonton at a nearby rural property and further investigation revealed the two suspects stole an Arctic Cat side by side from a residence and a van. The side by side and van have been recovered and police continue to investigate.









A warrant of arrest has been issued for 29-year-old female, Stephanie Nadine Woods** of Edmonton for Obstruction of a peace officer, Possession of property obtained by crime, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. She is described as 5’7” height, 185 lbs, Brown hair, Hazel eyes.

The male, a 34-year-old from Edmonton has also been identified as Donald Peter Brookwell**, who is wanted on separate charges for failing to appear for court and resisting a police officer. He is described as 5’11” height, 170 lbs, Brown hair and eyes.

The suspects maybe driving a 2012 Grey Ford F150 with Alberta License plate BHC 3158.

Police advise not to approach these two suspects if located. Please contact the Two Hills RCMP at 780-657-2820 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).