Cole Chudyk was recruited from the Lamont Pre-Novice Hawks and asked try out for the AAA Team Alberta Spring Hockey team at Serdachny Powerskating and Hockey program, Jan. 20.

“Cole attended the tryouts along with 40 other kids,” said mom, Bonnie Chudyk. “We recieved the call that afternoon that there was a spot on the team for him.”

