RCMP Request public’s assistance in locating missing female teen

Two Hills RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16 year old Ainsley Kirk.

Ainsley was last seen in Myrnam, Alberta on November 13, 2017 wearing a black zippered hoodie, black leggings and grey boots.

Ainsley is described as:

– Caucasian female

– 5’4” tall, 130 lbs.

– Brown hair, brown eyes

Two Hills RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding Ainsley’s whereabouts to contact them at 780-657-2820 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).