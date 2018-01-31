Opinion: Time for social media to be legally accountable for itself

MORE…. SEE THIS WEEK’S LEADER

But first let me clarify, if true, a public statement

can not be libelous.

However, statements made that are untrue

and published on social media which cause a

person, company or organization a provable loss

of revenue due to the spread of lies can be the

basis for a defamation lawsuit.

The purposeful spread of misinformation to

help social or political causes has always been a

problem, but with the internet and social media

reaching international proportions the use of

misinformation is rampant. The spread of misinformation

is so common that it is really unclear

what is true and what is false anymore.

Though it is impossible for law enforcement to

properly police this global monster, when reported

it should be the owners of Facebook and

Twitter – as well as site moderators and writers –

who should be legally responsible. Offences

occur daily on social media, and retribution is

long overdue.

Kerry Anderson