Minors face attempted murder charges following assault of Elk Island Youth Ranch staff worker



Two male youth are now facing attempted murder, theft of a vehicle, breach of probation and breach of recognizance charges after an employee at the Elk Island Youth Ranch near Lamont sustained serious assault injuries.









The female victim of the assault was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Edmonton following the incident which occurred just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 4.

According to Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, the staff worker was assaulted by two residents who then fled in a truck stolen from the ranch.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, RCMP issued a press release with the description of the two suspects, who cannot be named according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, because they are 14 and 15 years of age.

