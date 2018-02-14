Lamont Peewees move to 10-2-2 on season

Lamont Tier 4 Peewees (10-2-2) dropped a 10-4 game against Battle River at Sedgewick Rec. Centre on Friday.

BR scored six goals in the first 22 minutes and Lamont fought back but the deficit was too great.

Dylan Onushko led the way for Lamont, scoring a hat trick. Devon MacKinnon scored the other Lamont goal, while Kade Dickinson got an assist.

Lamont hosted Bashaw on Sunday and skated to a 6-6 tie. Lamont was up 6-4 going into the third period, but Bashaw came back with two to tie the game.

Kade Dickinson got a hat trick for Lamont. Other scorers were; Dylan Onushko (2g 1a), Preston Burback (1g), and Camryn Fossum (1a).

Lamont’s Dylan Onushko is seventh in league scoring with 39 pts in 14 GP (29g 10a).

For more minor hockey scores and scorers see the Feb. 14/18 Lamont Leader