Lamont Tier 4 PeeWees (9-1-1) beat Vegreville 5-1 on Friday at Lamont Arena.

Scoring for Lamont were; Devon MacKinnon (1g 2a), Kade Dickinson (1g 2a), Jaxon Burant (1g 2a), Ethan Weleschuk (1g), Dylan Onushko (1g), Konnor Kalbfleisch (1a), and Mason Oshust (1a).

Carver Johnson stopped 14 for the win.

Lamont outshot Veg 32-15. Johnson is 6-0-0 in goal this season with a 2.33 GAA to lead the league.

