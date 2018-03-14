Lamont Midget goalie Connor Foulds leads team to playoff win over Viking

Lamont Tier 4 Midgets won a home and home playoff series with Viking over the weekend.

On Friday at Lamont Arena, the home team won a 7-1 game. Scoring for Lamont were; Seth Williams (1g 2a), Ethan Zago (3a), Ty Chabillon (2g), Max Farrell (1g 1a), Kalem Stuermer (1g 1a), Kale Ridsdale (2a), Evan Shields (1g), and Connor Kardash (1g).

Connor Foulds stopped 32 of 33 shots to pick up the victory.

On Saturday at Viking Carena, Viking led 3-2 well into the third period when Lamont scored two late goals to get a 4-3 win. Scoring for Lamont were; Ethan Zago (1g 2a), Seth Williams (1g 1a), Ty Chabillon (1g 1a), Connor Kardash (1g 1a), Max Farrell (1a), and Kalem Stuermer (1a).

Connor Foulds was busy in goal, stopping 48 shots to preserve the win. He had a .952 save percentage over the weekend.

For more minor hockey playoff results see the March 14/18 Leader