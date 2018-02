Lamont Tier 4 Atoms (3-6-3) hosted Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday, losing a 1-0 game.

Tied at zeros until midway through the third frame, Fort finally slipped a shot past goalie Sandy McDonald for the win. Sandy stopped an amazing 51 shots in the contest as Fort outshot the home team 52-8.

The Lamont goalie had a .981 save percentage in the game.

Alex Andruchow is fourth in league scoring with 43 pts in 11 GP (40g 3a).

