Holiday Disasters, as fires displace two families

Two families have been displaced after holiday fires fought by local Firefighters in horribly frigid temperatures.

The first fire was Dec. 28 Northeast of Bruderheim when the roof of a log home caught on fire, apparently due to fireplace chimney sparks. The home was completely destroyed.

Firefighters arriving at 9:30 pm had to take safety precautions due to -37 C. temperatures, said Regional Fire Chief David Zayonce.

“We have to rotate crews in and out,” he added. “Usually in 10 minute shifts.”

The second fire was on New Year’s Day Northwest of Chipman when… for more see the Jan. 10/18 Leader.