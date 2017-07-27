Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigate mutilated cat complaint

Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta – On July 21, 2017 the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were made aware that the remains of a cat were found on a walking trail.

On the walking trail which parallels southbound Highway 21 near the intersection of 94 Street, the remains of a deceased cat were located. It was determined that the cat had been mutilated and RCMP believe that this is the result of human actions.

“This type of an incident is very disturbing to the community members of Fort Saskatchewan and to the RCMP”, says Corporal Michael Robitaille. “We are asking for the person or persons responsible to come forward and deal with this situation.”

At this point it has not been determined by the RCMP whether this cat lived in a residence in the community, or if it was a stray cat.

The RCMP is seeking public assistance in gathering information on this investigation. If you have information about this investigation, please call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900, or call your local police detachment.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.