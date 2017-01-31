Former CAO Miller convicted

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26 Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Vital Ouellette requested Tom Miller to stand and asked him if he had anything to say?









“No sir,” replied Miller in a voice that was barely audible. The former Town of Lamont Chief Administrative Officer also offered no comment to The Lamont Leader before leaving Courtroom 417 along with his defense lawyer following his conviction.

Earlier in the afternoon 68-year-old Miller was found guilty of counselling to commit forgery and counselling to commit fraud against housing developer Gilles Filiatreault and urban planner Benoit Trudeau who was contracted by Jabneel Development Inc. that had planned a multi-million dollar housing development in the community back in 2008.

The Crown had recommended six months incarceration and two years probation given Miller’s conduct.

“The accused counselled them to tender fake evidence.”

One of the aggravating factors is that the stakes of the $28.9 million civil lawsuit tendered by Jabneel against the Town of Lamont and Tom Miller are high and there was clear planning and deliberation that went on.









Michelle Pinon

Editor