Fighting against a history of violent extremists in Alberta

On Sept. 30, 2017 Edmonton police Constable Mike Chernyk was working crowd control near Commonwealth Stadium during a Canadian Football League game between the home town Eskimos and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

It was an ordinary evening for the policeman until about 8:15 pm.

At that moment Constable Chernyk was standing between his squad car and a barricade, when a driver purposely rammed his speeding car into the officer.

The Constable was hit on the passenger side, flipping into the air over the vehicle and landing on the pavement to the right as the crazed driver continued colliding into Chernyk’s police car.

Witnesses ran to help the officer but were pursued by the driver now on foot, who scared them off and began stabbing the officer as he…

Continued in this week’s Leader… OPINION PAGE