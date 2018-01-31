Churches getting scalped in utility charges, government more interested in marijuana

Dear Editor:
This is an open letter to the premier.
I am a member of a small country church in East
Central Alberta. I wasn’t involved in paying the utility
bills, so I did not know the extent of them until
our treasurer got sick and I got involved.
I saw the
charges on our power bill. One month we consumed
$22.83 worth of power plus the other standard
charges, plus $272.28 in demand charges. I proceeded
to check with the utility suppliers and was told that
all churches fall under the A-1 Commercial category.
My question to you is why are churches classed
under this category when we are registered as a nonprofit
charitable organization? Upon checking with
some of the local churches I found… MORE FROM FRED PEWARCHUK’S LETTER SEE THIS WEEK’S LAMONT LEADER