Bruderheim Novice Austyne Morgan scores 7-goals vs. Wetaskiwin

Bruderheim Tier 4 Novice (5-1-0) skated to a 9-0 shutout win over Wetaskiwin on the road, Dec. 22. Austyne Morgan scored 7-goals for Bruderheim, while Jacob Kofluk scored the other two goals. Assists went to; Thomas Purdy (2a), Liam Ellis, Liam Lewis and Maxim Dach.

Lamont Tier 3 Novice (3-2-0) downed Onoway on Dec. 23 at Lamont Arena. After Onoway got off to a 2-0 first period lead, Lamont came back with 8-straight goals led by Ryan Carstairs who scored 6-goals.

Other scorers were; Maddon Cossey (2a), Keelan Cartagena (1g), Isabel Weleschuk (1g), Sydney Cossey (1a), Evan Wick (1a), Cole Chudyk (1a), and Aidan Switzer (1a). Aidn Chopping stopped 20 shots to pick up the win in goal.

