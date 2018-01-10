Lamont Tier 4 PeeWees’ Dylan Onushko scores 4 in win over Pembina – Lamont Midgets lose close one

Lamont Tier 4 PeeWees (6-1-1) pounded Pembina 10-4 at Lamont Arena on Sunday, after getting off to a 5-0 lead early in the second period.

Dylan Onushko scord four goals in the contest. Other scorers were; Maisie Andruchow (5a), Mason Oshust (1g 3a), Kade Dickinson (3g), Ethan Weleschuk (3a), Alex Andruchow (2g), and Devon MacKinnon (2a). Konnor Kalbfleisch got the win in goal.

Lamont Tier 4 Midgets (7-3-0) lost an 8-7 game on Friday at Lamont Arena despite outshooting visiting Barrhead 33-18.

Down 7-4 entering the third period, Lamont got to within one with only 1:15 remaining. Max Farrell scored a hat trick.

Other scorers for Lamont were; Austin Kardash (1g 2a), Ethan Zago (2g), Connor Kardash (1g 1a), Evan Shields (2a), Kale Ridsdale (2a), Seth Williams (1a), and Dietrich Derksen (1a).

