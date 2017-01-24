Trouble Viewing? Due to high traffic, the service host Issuu.com sometimes has delays in load times and nothing will appear above. Please follow this link https://issuu.com/cariboupublishing/docs/jan_24_leader, update to the latest version of Flash, or try hitting refresh. Also, don’t forget – you can subscribe to a free E-Subscription account which allows you to look back up to three months of back issues. Please allow up to 24 hours for account activation.
2017 Malanka draws a packed crowd in St. Michael – Read the latest edition of the Leader now!
Bruderheim Arena ice plant tender goes out – Council given full briefing on laws of public procurement
Bruderheim town council were given a full briefing on the laws of public procurement before officially authorizing the tender of the ice plant to proceed during its Jan. 4 meeting.
Donna Tilley, an official with Strathcona County, went through all the ins and outs of the laws of tending, procurement policy and manual, trade agreements, spending thresholds and buying local during her 45 minute public presentation. Continue Reading
Criminal trial set to resume Jan. 25 in Edmonton! Read it in this week’s LEADER!
January 3 Lamont Leader now online! Happy New Year! New Year, New News
