Merry Christmas from the Lamont Leader! Read the December 20 edition here
December 13 Leader – One week left to Fill the Tree for the Lamont County Food Bank
Read your December 6 Leader today! 125 yr old Spaca Moskalyk Church finds new location
In the Nov 29 Leader: Tis the Season; Food bank fundraiser at Chipman Hotel
November 22 Lamont Leader: Another new business opens in Lamont
